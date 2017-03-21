Easter Candy Run For Kids of All Ages At Slammers Stadium

The Joliet Slammers stadium will be turned into a candy haven for kids just ahead of Easter. The Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy will hold an Easter Candy Run on Saturday, April 8. Candy will be distributed on the Slammers field for three age groups to participate in the candy hunt. The event is sponsored by Sport Clips.

Gates will open at 8:30 am and the run is open to three age groups. Ages four and under will take the field at 9 am, ages five through eight at 9:15 am, and ages nine to 12 at 9:30 am.

The event is weather permitting. Fans can check jolietslammers.com for any updates to the event or call the Slammers Box Office at (815) 722-2287. Opening day for the Joliet Slammers is May 12th with the homer opener on May 16th.