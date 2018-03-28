Electronic Sign Now In Front of Rialto Square Theatre
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 28, 2018 @ 5:31 PM

A new digital sign now sits above the main entrance to the Rialto Square Theatre. The ticker type sign above the main entryway which will give sponsors the ability to advertise the day of a show. Director of Development for the Rialto Jack Erickson joined WJOL on Wednesday to discuss the sign, which was installed in January. The sign was installed following a donation by the Rialto Square Theatre Volunteers. Erickson also gave an update on the original electronic message board that was suppose to replace the marquee in front of the theatre. The two side boards have been sold to Joliet Catholic Academy while the main section of the marquee does have several interested buyers. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

