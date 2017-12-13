Elf Jr., The Musical Performed At Heritage Grove Middle School

If you need a little Christmas cheer without breaking the bank, head to Heritage Grove Middle School this weekend. The school is performing “Elf Jr., The Musical” this Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the school, 12425 S. Van Dyke Road.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $3 or $1 for senior citizens and children 5 and younger.

Order tickets in advance by completing the form on the Heritage Grove website and returning it with payment to the main office. Click here for tickets.

A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.