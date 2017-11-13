Elmhurst Cemetery Issues Apology

Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet is issuing an apology and clarification on Facebook following complaints on social media regarding grave decorations being thrown out. The cemetery first issued an apology stating, “please accept our heartfelt and sincere apologies for any distress we may have caused you. It was certainly not our intention to upset anyone and our staff feels badly that we have disappointed you.” Then they offered an explanation. The cemetery says that signs are posted at the entrance detailing fall clean up periods. The cemetery says in a statement on Facebook, “While many seem to think the decorations were removed this weekend, the clean up process actually started a month ago.” The signs states that each year the cemetery undergoes a spring and fall clean up. No decorations are permitted in March between 15-31st and October between the 15th and 31st. The full statement can be found below: