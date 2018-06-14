Elon Musk’s Boring Company Chosen To Build Chicago Transit Tunnels
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 12:31 PM
FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Just weeks after suddenly tweeting "Traffic is driving me nuts" and "am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging," Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder says it's on the verge of happening. "Exciting progress on the tunnel front," he tweeted Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. "Plan to start digging in a month or so." (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is now tasked with bringing planned high-speed transit tunnels to Chicago.  Mayor Emanuel’s administration chose the billionaire tech entrepreneur’s company from four competing bids to provide high-speed transportation between downtown and O’Hare Airport.  Negotiations have begun between City Hall and the Boring Company.  Under the proposal, passengers would be able to travel aboard an electric vehicle from the Loop to O’Hare in just 12 minutes at a cost of 20 to 25-dollars per ride.

 

This undated artist’s rendering provided by The Boring Company, shows an electric public transportation vehicle that is part of a proposed high-speed underground transportation system that will transport passengers from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed Wednesday, June 13, 2018, that The Boring Company, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build the transportation system. (The Boring Company via AP)

 

This undated artist’s rendering provided by The Boring Company, shows part of a proposed high-speed underground transportation system that will transport passengers from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed Wednesday, June 13, 2018, that The Boring Company, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build the transportation system. (The Boring Company via AP)

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Will Co. Sheriff Offers Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Site Plainfield Police Want To Identify Individual In Connection to Road Rage Incident Illinois Looking At State Fair, Lincoln Museum Combo Ticket State Of Illinois Workers Closer To Step Raises First Midwest Bank In Crest Hill Set To Close Expect A Steamy Weekend!
Comments