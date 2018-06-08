Elwood Administrator Resigns

The Elwood’s Village administrator is set to leave her post at the end of next month. On “The Slocum in the Morning Show,” Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco announced that Village Administrator Marian Gibson is leaving for personal reasons, and that the NorthPoint controversy “had nothing to do with (Gibson) leaving.

Jenco said that Gibson will be missed. Her final day will be July 27th. A search will be underway for her replacement.

Mayor Jenco says he’d like to focus on finding an administrator with a financial background.