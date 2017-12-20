Elwood Hearing to Continue After Holidays

On Tuesday night the Elwood Planning and Zoning Committee began a public hearing on the proposed Compass Business Park. The hearing was suspended till after the holidays though as the committee was unable to accommodate all those signed up for public comment. A capacity crowd filled the Elwood Village Hall to hear testimony from NorthPoint Development on their proposed 2,200 logistic park, as well as comments from the community. In fact, so many people filled the village hall that scores of people were forced to wait outside when the meeting began at 7:00 p.m. Proponents of the project have touted the economic benefits it would bring to the village. While opponents have stated that the facility would have a negative impact on the quality of life for Elwood’s residents. The meeting adjoured just as public comment was underway and will resume on January 11th at 7:00 p.m.