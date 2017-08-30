Elwood Man Charged with Aggravated DUI After Single Vehicle Accident

A 21-year-old Elwood man has been charged with Aggravated DUI after an single vehicle accident in Shorwood on Wednesday morning. Christopher Johnson is said to have been driving the vehicle on the ramp from Route 59 to southbound I-55 when the vehicle lost control and rolled off the roadway. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their name and condition is being withheld at this time.