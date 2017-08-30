Elwood Man Charged with Aggravated DUI After Single Vehicle Accident
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 2:23 PM
Emergency vehicle lighting

A 21-year-old Elwood man has been charged with Aggravated DUI after an single vehicle accident in Shorwood on Wednesday morning. Christopher Johnson is said to have been driving the vehicle on the ramp from Route 59 to southbound I-55 when the vehicle lost control and rolled off the roadway. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their name and condition is being withheld at this time.

Related Content

Beecher Man Charged with Reckless Homicide in Conn...
JTHS Advances To The FIRST Robotics World Champion...
Shots Fired at HAJ Building Leads to Two Arrests
Channahon’s New K-9 Police Dog Officially In...
Woman Allegedly Accidentally Shot in Joliet Apartm...
Tyler Marcum Gets Ready to Leave Dist 204 Board; J...
Comments