A 41-year-old Elwood man was arrested on Friday morning after a police raid on his residence uncovered child pornography. Randy Gomez has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography. The police raid included Cache, a Labrador with the Will County State’s Attorney’s office that is trained to detect hidden electronic devices. This is the second raid that Cache has been involved in that led to an arrest for child pornography. Gomez’s bond has been set at $400,000.