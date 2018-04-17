Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco Says Village Quashes NorthPoint Project

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco has deemed a public hearing on April 23 unnecessary.

The City of Elwood has cancelled the Annexation Hearing regarding the Compass Business Park, which was scheduled to take place in the Elwood School gymnasium at 4:00 on April 23rd.

Elwood Mayor Jenco says there is still a question of what might happen with the 170-acres NorthPoint owns in Elwood, off of Route 53, within the Elwood city limits.

In the end, the Elwood Mayor acknowledges that there is already enough traffic through his village.

The proposed 2,200 acre business park had been heavily opposed by residents within the village and surrounding communities, who were concerned with the strain on local resources another inter-modal would bring.

________________________________________________________