Elwood Mayor Speaks Exclusively With WJOL Says He’s Against Northpoint

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco spoke exclusively to WJOL this morning. The Elwood Village board voted 4 to 1 to not extend the boundary agreement with Manhattan. Trustee Darryl Lab was sole yes vote to extend the agreement which expires in 2026. The Mayor of Manhattan, Jamie Doyle wanted the boundary agreement extended. Jenco told WJOL that he “was surprised with board’s decision to not extend the agreement.” Had he had a vote he would’ve voted to extend the agreement.

Jenco says he is against Northpoint and has told anyone that has asked his opinion that he is against it, even Northpoint representatives.

He does not know if there are four votes on the board to pass Northpoint and he believes the only reason his board would approve it is because they’re afraid once the boundary agreement with Joliet ends that Joliet will take it.

Jenco feels for Manhattan being “out of the loop” and moving forward “wants to work with Manhattan and be completely transparent with them.”