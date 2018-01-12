Elwood Meeting Goes To Midnight, Meets Again Next Week

The Elwood Planning and Zoning meeting would still be going on this morning due to the number of people scheduled for public comment. The meeting recessed at midnight and will reconvene on Wednesday, January 17th at 7pm, again at Elwood School. There were over 100 people signed up for the public comment portion of the meeting. They only heard from 63. The initial meeting was in December where Northpoint made a 2 hour presentation. The proposed Compass Business Park would monopolize 22-hundred acres and likely stretch from Elwood into Manhattan. Residents opposed to Northpoint object to the increased truck traffic, noise and pollution. The Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club has called for a moratorium on new warehouses in Will County until the infrastructure is updated to deal with increased traffic.