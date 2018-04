The Elwood Village Board will hold its first meeting on Monday, April 23rd, to discuss the annexation of land within the village for the Compass Business Park.

But if you’re a registered voter in the village of Elwood, the group, organized as “Just Say No to NorthPoint,” will be collecting signatures for their petition. They’ll be holding a petition signing event this Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Jackson Township. The hall is located at 100 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood.