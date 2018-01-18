Elwood Commissioner Jake Fanning Sole ‘No’ Vote

After three days of testimony the Elwood Planning and Zoning public hearing regarding the Compass Business Park from NorthPoint finally concluded with a vote. That vote saw the Planning and Zoning Committee recommend that the Village Board approve the development by a 3-1 vote. The lone no vote came from Commissioner Jake Fanning. Chairman of the Planning & Zoning committee Greg Hickey voted yes as did Commissioners Thomas Nagel and Doug Vaughn.

The logistics development would cover 22-hundred acres which would eventually extend into Manhattan from Elwood.