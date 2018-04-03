Elwood Residents Use Red Lights To Stop NorthPoint

Residents of Elwood are walking door to door in hopes of getting Mayor Doug Jenco’s and Elwood’s trustees’ attention. They are asking residents to sign a petition that asks Jenco to use his mayoral authorities to block NorthPoint. They are also asking residents to demonstrate who, within the actual village limits, opposes the trucking facility by placing a red light to “stop NorthPoint.”

“This is not a done deal,” said Elwood resident Tricia Maas. “Shine the red light to stop NorthPoint.”

Residents who are among those who oppose the 2,200 acre truck facility, are walking door to door in coming days and weeks.

“Show the Elwood Village Board who really opposes this horrific truck facility and all of its tenants! Light a red bulb on your porch to say “We stand with our neighbors & We can’t be bought, according to the flyer circulated with the bulbs.

The petition calls on Jenco to terminate acting Village Administrator Marion Gibson’s contract, calling her an “agent of NorthPoint,” and accusing her of “secretly negotiating to exclude the Village of Manhattan.” It also suggests Gibson filed the amended ordinances “without direction or approval of the mayor or the board,” that would pave the way for NorthPoint to easily annex the Village of Elwood through the Coldwater Farms property.

Both the Coldwaters and the Village of Manhattan have filed lawsuits concerning these matters.

The petition also asks the Mayor to fill the vacant board seat with a person who opposes NorthPoint. It also asks Jenco “restore the residents” trust in village officials by creating a climate of cooperation” by increasing transparency of documents, returning to twice-monthly board meetings instead of just once a month.

Following the unprecedented planning and zoning commission meetings that were adjourned twice to three meetings lasting after 11 p.m., Elwood trustees told residents that they believed the majority of the over 1,000 people who attended each of the three nights lived outside Elwood village limits, and that actual Elwood residents supported NorthPoint but were too afraid to say so in the wake of the No to NorthPoint movement. The red light campaign is intended to demonstrate exactly who stands where on the issue.

Anyone interested in signing the petition or requesting a red bulb should contact Tricia Maas at meet.justsayno.to.northpoint@gmail.com. Bulbs are available for a suggested donation of $1.25, with a priority given to Elwood residents. Others living in the area of Jackson or Manhattan townships or the Village of Manhattan are encouraged to display their own red lights.