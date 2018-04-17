Elwood Says No to NorthPoint

The village of Elwood is saying no to NorthPoint. Mayor Doug Jenco announced on Tuesday morning that he would be canceling a public hearing on proposed 2,200 acre logistic facility. The hearing was scheduled to take place in the Elwood School gymnasium at 4:00 p.m. on April 23rd. The mayor said that there was a clear lack of support among the village trustees for the project and there was no reason to move forward. It is still unknown what might happen with the 170-acres NorthPoint owns in Elwood, off of Route 53, within the Elwood city limits. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.