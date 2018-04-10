Elwood School Board Concerned Over Timing of Village Board Meeting

At the regularly scheduled Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 meeting tonight, President Matthew Walsh will be adding something to the agenda. The school board will discuss an upcoming meeting by the Village Board at the school on April 23rd. The school board and parents are concerned that a meeting to discuss the annexation of land in Elwood for the development of NorthPoint will interfere with school children. The Village Board meeting is being held at Elwood School at 4 p.m. and is expected to draw hundreds of people. Parents are concerned that increased traffic generated by the meeting will interfere with students that are being let out of school at that time. Adding to the agenda

Meanwhile, State Reps. Anthony DeLuca and Larry Walsh Jr. had legislation regarding annexation and boundary agreements tossed out of committee. Walsh’s proposed legislation would allow residents of municipalities in opposition to an annexation to take it to a referendum. Meanwhile, DeLuca’s legislation would automatically extend a municipality’s boundary agreement if an approved development would hugely impact or spill over into another municipality. Both pieces of legislation did not make it out of committee. The legislation is aimed at giving more powers to residents who oppose huge developments like NorthPoint in Elwood.