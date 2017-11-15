Elwood School District Says No to NorthPoint

On Tuesday night the Elwood Community Consolidated School District #203 Board approved a resolution which states that the proposed NorthPoint Development is not in the best interest of the school district. NorthPoint wants to build a $1.2 billion logistic park on 22-hundred acres of land in Elwood. The project has been highly controversial with man in the community wondering if Elwood’s infrastructure could handle the increased truck traffic. The Elwood Village Board has yet to announce when they may vote on the proposed project.