Elwood School Makes Changes Prior to North Point Hearing

The Elwood Community Consolidated School District #203 will be making changes to the school calendar later this month in response to student safety. In a letter to parents the Elwood School District Board of Education stated that they are concerned about student safety regarding the Village of Elwood’s Annexation Hearing regarding the Compass Business Park to be held in the school gymnasium on April 23rd. The response to the concern will be to dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. on the day in question. This will give students the ability to get home safely prior to the arrival of community members attending the public hearing. Elwood School will now have a full day of student attendance on May 2nd as a result of the change. The annexation meeting will take place on Monday April 23rd at the Elwood School Gymnasium at 4:00 p.m.