Elwood Village Board Meeting Discusses NorthPoint Development

On Wednesday night the Elwood Village Board held their bi-monthly board meeting and the topic of conversation was the possible development of the Compass Business Park. The $1.2 billion warehouse facility would be on the east side of Route 53 and travel into Manhattan. Several residents spoke out in opposition to the development during the public comment section of the village board meeting. Residents questioned whether or not the project would in fact bring the 15-thousand jobs NorthPoint has said would come with the development. Others wondered if more trucks were needed in Elwood given the heavy traffic that already comes from the CenterPoint facility. It was suggested that the village and NorthPoint hold another informational meeting as residents believe there are still too many unanswered questions regarding the possible development.