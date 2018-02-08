Elwood Village Board Meeting Votes NO To Boundary Agreement

Joliet may be the key to the proposed Northpoint logistic park in Elwood. A letter was read last night from the city of Joliet to the Elwood board stating that their boundary agreement between Joliet and Elwood will not be discussed at this time.

The Joliet/Elwood boundary agreement expires in December of 2019. If that were to expire as planned, then Joliet could be home to Northpoint and its 22-hundred acre Compass Business Park. Furthermore, at last night’s Village Board meeting, trustees voted not to extend their boundary agreement with Manhattan. Only one trustee voted to extend the boundary agreement, Darryl Lab. The final vote was 4-1. The boundary agreement with Manhattan expires in 8 years.

Trustee Darryl Lab was single “Yes” vote in an effort to extend boundary agreement with Manhattan