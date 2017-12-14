Elwood Village President Resigning Saying Decision Was Difficult

The Elwood Village President has only been in office for 8 months, but he’s resigning tomorrow. Todd Matichak, issued a statement to WJOL saying quote, “I told myself years ago in whatever I was involved in, whenever that situation caused undue and unneeded stress at home and for my family I was done! I love Elwood very much and hope for the best! I made this decision solely in what’s best for myself and my family. It was a very very difficult and emotional decision!”

Matichak was just elected last April with 57 percent of the vote as Village President is expected to announce his resignation tomorrow.

This resignation comes just days before the Elwood Village Board Planning and Zoning Commission holds a public meeting on the proposed NorthPoint Development. NorthPoint wants to build a $1.2 billion logistics park on 22-hundred acres of land in Elwood. The project has proven to be controversial within the village of Elwood. It is unknown if the resignation is connected to the NorthPoint controversy. On December 19th the Elwood Village planning and zoning committee will discuss a zoning request to benefit Northpoint. Critics of NorthPoint contend, the quality of life for people who live and work in Elwood and Manhattan would drastically change with more trucks, pollution and noise. Home property values could plummet when you’re next door to a warehouse space.

The Illinois Sierra Club has called for a moratorium on new warehouses and distribution centers in Will County. If you’re opposed to Northpoint you can sign a petition at No2northpoint.com.