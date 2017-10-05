Emanuel Touts Marathon Security

Mayor Emanuel is assuring participants and spectators that security plans for Sunday’s Chicago Marathon have been reviewed in light of the Las Vegas shooting. At the official kickoff ceremony today, Emanuel said that just as it did after the Boston Marathon bombing, the police department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communication looked at their plans for the marathon after a high rise shooter killed more than 50 people in Las Vegas. Police officials say that in addition to uniformed police, there will be officers under cover during the race that’s expected to involve 40-thousand runners and hundreds of thousands of spectators.