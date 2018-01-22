Emergency Repairs Underway on I-55

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that emergency bridge deck repairs are underway on the structure that carries southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad and Grant Creek, in Will County, Monday, January 22nd. In order to complete the repairs, the right lane and right shoulder on southbound Interstate 55 will be closed on the bridge located approximately three miles south of Arsenal Road. At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times. The bridge deck repairs are underway and will continue during the evening rush hour. The lane and shoulder closures are expected to reopen by Tuesday morning. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.