An Emotional Apology From Will County Board Member

Will County Board member and candidate for Will County Clerk, Lauren Staley-Ferry became emotional on the Scott Slocum show recalling a time in her life when she was in a bad relationship and forged a check for $500.

It was in August of 2002 while living in Arizona that she took a check from her boss at the time and made the check out to herself and signed her boss’ name. In the police report she admitted to writing the check. Harris Bank covered the check and paid her boss but Staley Ferry would still owe the money to Harris Bank. When the report surfaced, it brought up a lot of bad memories for Staley-Ferry.

The charges were dismissed in 2012. Staley Ferry says she’s working with an attorney to pay back the money. Staley-Ferry represents District 9 in Joliet on the Will County Board. She’s running for Will County Clerk after Nancy Schultz Voots announced her retirement.

The March 18th primary will see Staley-Ferry run against Lockport Township Clerk Denise Mushro-Rumchak on the democratic side.

On the Republican side, former county official Laurie McPhillips will not face a primary candidate.