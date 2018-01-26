Engelbert Humperdinck to Perform at Rialto

The Rialto Square Theatre has announced that on Saturday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m. Engelbert Humperdinck will perform. Humperdinck is coming to Joliet as part of his Engelbert Humperdinck: The Man I Want to Be Tour. He’s generated over 140 million records sold, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nomination, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. Tickets will go on Sale for the April 21st show on Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Rialto box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-475-3000.