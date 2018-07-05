Enjoy a Free Summer Singalong with Eric Lambert at Plum Creek Nature Center

Join guitarist Eric Lambert for a singalong and participatory jam session around a campfire on July 28 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo courtesy of Jules Dunlap Photography)

Get ready to croon, play a tune or simply soak in the music during the annual “Campfire Jam Night with Eric Lambert,” from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township.

Lambert, a renowned guitarist, plays rock, blues, country and bluegrass in three- or four-chord formats. Bring your instrument to play along, sing along or just kick back and listen to the music as you sit around a sparkling campfire in the woods and roast marshmallows.

The campfire ring has stone-wall benches for seating; bring along a camp chair to sit on for extra comfort. The all-ages program is free. Register by Wednesday, July 25, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

Forest Preserve Offers kids’ fishing derby, bird and insect hikes

MONEE – “Kids’ Fishing Derby,” 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 4, at Monee Reservoir. Kids ages 5-15 are invited to participate in this annual Forest Preserve District of Will County fishing derby at Monee Reservoir. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories for the largest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Each participant will receive a goody bag and ice cream. The cost is $5 per person. Register in advance online at ReconnectWithNature.org, or by calling 708-534-8499. Walk-up registration will be allowed from 7-8 a.m. on the day of the event.

SHOREWOOD – “A Walk in the Woods Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access. Learn from an interpretive naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a bird hike through oak-hickory forest near the DuPage River. Meet at Hidden Shelter. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, Aug. 2, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

ROMEOVILLE – “Happy Hoppers and Harpers,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Learn all about grasshoppers, crickets and cicadas on a hike of less than 0.5 mile. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Thursday, Aug. 2, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

