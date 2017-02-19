Escaped Stateville Inmate Recaptured After 14 Years

A man that escaped from the Stateville Correctional Center 14 years ago was recaptured on Friday in Atlanta. Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo was arrested by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an immigration enforcement that targeted criminals. Soberanis-Rumaldo is a Mexican citizen that has been living in the U.S. illegally. He was convicted in March of 2003 on a charge of cocaine possession and was sentence to eight years in prison. He escaped in June of 2003 from a work detail. Soberanis-Rumaldo was listed at number 6 on the Illinois Department of Corrections wanted fugitives website. ICE has filed an immigration detainer and will look to have Soberanis-Rumaldo that will seek to remove him from the U.S. following the resolution of any criminal charges.