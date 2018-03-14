Evanston PD: Incident At Northwestern University Hoax

Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew steaks about investigation of Northwestern University Engelhart graduate residence hall in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Police said the report of a gunman at Northwestern University was a hoax and "swatting incident." Police said they found no evidence after reports of shots fired on the campus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Police in Illinois are calling a report of a gunman at a university a hoax. Evanston police tweeted this afternoon no one was ever in danger at Northwestern University. Officers swarmed the campus after someone called 9-1-1 with the claim. Police are trying to find whoever made the false report.