Evanston PD: Incident At Northwestern University Hoax
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 3:01 PM
Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew steaks about investigation of Northwestern University Engelhart graduate residence hall in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Police said the report of a gunman at Northwestern University was a hoax and "swatting incident." Police said they found no evidence after reports of shots fired on the campus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Police in Illinois are calling a report of a gunman at a university a hoax.  Evanston police tweeted this afternoon no one was ever in danger at Northwestern University.  Officers swarmed the campus after someone called 9-1-1 with the claim.  Police are trying to find whoever made the false report.

