Wednesday’s evening rush was busy for motorists in the area of Larkin Avenue and Black Road. A six-car crash occurred with injuries. According to Joliet Police Deputy Chief Ed Gregory, the crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. closed the intersection for several hours. This incident snarled traffic up Larkin in both directions, from Ingalls to the north and Glenwood to the south, and Black was a mess as well.

Report by Jeremy Scott