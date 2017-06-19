Evergreen Terrace Still In Legal Limbo

Evergreen Terrace is still in legal limbo. Joliet Inspector General Chris Regis says the city of Joliet has ownership of the housing complex but not possession. The owners had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court but the appeal was denied. Joliet paid for the proporty and the federal courts have Joliet’s money but the city can’t take possession until all legal objections have been exhausted.

Regis says it’s up to the judge as to when this case will be resolved. Regis says it appears that the goal of the former owners of Evergreen Terrace is to outspend the City of Joliet. The City of Joliet was given the right to purchase, condemn, and tear down Evergreen Terrace by order of a judge.