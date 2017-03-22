Ex-Boyfriend Kidnaps Woman In Crest Hill

A quick thinking Crest Hill woman manages to call police during an abduction by her ex-boyfriend. Police say a Joliet man pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend, bound her wrists and forced her into a car and drove off. Thirty-six year old Vincente Pedrosa stalked his ex-girlfriend and grabbed her as she came home Monday night in the Pioneer Road apartment. The 27 year old woman was able to free her hands to call police. The Joliet police then located the couple, pulled them over and arrested Pedrosa. He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault. Pedrosa is being held at the Will County Detention Centre on 1.5 million dollars bond.