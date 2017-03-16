Ex-Con Accused of Sexually Abusing Teenager in Braidwood

By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 16, 3:00 PM

A 22-year-old ex-con was arrested in Braidwood on Wednesday night after allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old for five months. Jason Escalante was arrested in Goodrich Park and charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. When Escalante was arrested by authorities he had a 17-year-old girl in his car. Escalante is said to have sexually abused the 15-year-old from September to January. His bond was set at $200,000

