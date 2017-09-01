ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery Hosting Response Team Handling Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

ExxonMobil has announced that it is increasing is commitment for Hurricane Harvey relief to $9.5 million. The commitment includes a new employee and retiree donation match program and in-kind donations to the American Red Cross for its recovery efforts in South Texas. The ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery was in the process of hosting an emergency exercise with its North American Regional Response Team. When the devastation of Hurricane Harvey hit land the team shifted its focus to response and recovery efforts in South Texas. The team is directing helicopters with pallets of food and clothing to the those working in the refineries in the impacted area. ExxonMobil is working to limit the disruption of fuel supplies in the region caused by shutdowns of refining and transportation infrastructure due to weather and flooding. Efforts are underway to transport refined products from unaffected regions to communities and customers in the most severely impacted markets.