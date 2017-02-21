Fake Arrest Warrant Phone Scam Targeting Will County Residents

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public of a phone scam targeting Will County residents. The Sheriff’s Office has taken several reports from resident regarding phone calls stating that the resident has a warrant out for their arrest. The caller identifies himself as a deputy with the Sheriff’s department and informs the person that a warrant was issued for failing to appear for jury duty. The resident is then directed to another phone number in order to arrange payment in order to avoid arrest. The phone number used by these callers has been reported at 815-524-1209. This phone number is not associated with the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Residents who have filed reports have also stated that a name like ‘Lieutenant Taylor or Lieutenant Tatum’ has been used during the call. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they do not conduct business over the phone. The Sheriff’s offices does not call to inform any individual that they have a warrant for their arrest. All active Will County warrants can be verified by visiting www.willcountywarrants.com. If you receive a phone call from these individuals you are advised to just hang up the phone. You can make a report to the Sheriff’s office by calling 815-727-8575 or visit the website at www.willcosheriff.org and complete an on-line report.