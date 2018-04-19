Fake Facebook Page Inviting People to Forest Preserve District of Will County Event That Doesn’t Exist

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is making people aware of a Facebook page for Hammel Woods that is portraying itself as belonging to the District but does not. While the postings are copied directly from the District’s Hammel Woods Facebook page, some of the information provided on the page is incorrect. This includes a listing for a “Food Truck Fridays” event, inaccurately reported as scheduled for Friday, April 20. The Forest Preserve’s “Food Truck Fridays” program does not begin until June 1. The Forest Preserve District has told WJOL that they have contacted Facebook to request that this page and event listing be taken down. More information on the Forrest Preserve District of Will County can be found at reconnectwithnature.org.