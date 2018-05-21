Family of Man Killed on I-80 in Hit and Run Are Still Looking for Answers

The family of a man killed in a hit and run on I-80 eastbound in early January is once again asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Aaron Scofield was near I-80 and I-355 near mile marker 140 at approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday January 18th of 2018 when his car was hit and disabled by a semi-truck. Scofield was stuck and killed by a second vehicle while exiting his car. Due to budget cuts there are no video recordings or saved photos from traffic camera’s on Interstate 80 of the incident. The family believes that the driver of the truck from the initial accident needs to be held accountable for their actions. Aaron Scofield’s family has also told WJOL airbags were deployed from the accident. State police have also told the Scofield family that tire marks from the scene of the first accident showed that the semi or commercial truck involved did apply their breaks before deciding to drive away after striking Aaron’s car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police District 5 Lockport headquarters at 815-726-6377.