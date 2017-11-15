Family of Tricia Hoyt Speaks Out Against Teen Charged in Fatal Hit and Run

The family of 35 year-old Tricia Hoyt is speaking out against 19 year-old Eduardo Avila Jr. He’s charged with two felonies in the hit and run case of the single mother from Orland Park. The crash occurred in Bolingbrook on November 4th. Avila has been charged with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death and failure to report an accident involving fatal injury or death. Pam Swierczewski the grandmother of Tricia Hoyt’s two young children issued the following statement to WJOL following Tuesday’s court hearing:

“She was a devoted mother. Tricia was a friend to everyone she met. She had a zest for life and it was cut short by a tragic accident. But the moment the driver left the scene, he left her for DEAD, he didn’t anonymously call in a tip, he chose to hide the accident, it became an unforgivable crime. His family supported him in hiding the car and if it wasn’t for credible evidence, he may never have been identified. If his family is so poor, how did they come up with $50,000? He has a poor driving record. It is insane to think he will be free on bond AND driving a car for as long as it takes this case to run its course- maybe 2 years. I️ know judges have to follow rules and sentencing guidelines, innocent until proven guilty, but he confessed! How can he still be driving a car?”

The Avila family has retained the legal services of Cosmo J. Tedone. Before Avila turned himself into authorities, the family reportedly came up with $50,000 cash, or 10 percent of the previously set $500,000 bond.