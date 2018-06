The artist who created Chicago’s world famous Bean doesn’t have a problem with tourists who post selfies with his work all over the internet. But artist Anish Kapoor says he has a problem with the NRA using his work in one of their ads.

Kapoor this week filed a lawsuit to stop the NRA from using any image of The Bean. “The Chicago Tribune” reports that Kapoor’s lawsuit claims that his sculpture has been appropriated by the NRA to ‘perpetuate its hateful ideology.’