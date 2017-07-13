The Farmers Weekly Review Reports Village of Elwood May Not Have Authority To Build Compass Industrial Park

The Farmer’s Weekly Review may be throwing “coldwater” on a huge plan to build a 1.2 billion dollar industrial logistics park in Elwood. The Village board is considering a proposal to build a 2,000-acre acre Compass industrial park by NorthPoint Development. Erin Gallagher reports that “the village may not have the authority to make the deal.” The land in question is owned by Larry Coldwater and family and while the Village annexed a portion of their land in 2007 and 2008 there is a strip of land that they continue to own. Gallager reports the village boundary on their current Comprehensive Land Use Plan “does not go far enough east to Chicago Road to support annexation of the proposed 2,000-acre Compass Business Park.” The Coldwater family says they did not annex this portion of their property which would would be in the middle of the proposed Compass Park. To read the entire story, click here.