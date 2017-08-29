Fatal Accident in Plainfield Under Investigation

The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident last Friday. It was on August 25th at 10:25pm that Plainfield Police responded to a report of a crash on Route 59 at Dayfield Drive between a van and a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation indicates that the van was traveling east on Dayfield Drive as the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 59. The crash occurred as the vehicles entered the intersection. The occupants of the van were not injured and refused medical services. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 815-436-6544.