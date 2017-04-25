Fatal Crash On I-80; Seat Belts Not Used

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that killed a 26 year-old Chicago man over the weekend in Joliet and injured a male passenger. Initial reports suggest the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts. Twenty-six year old Taylor J. Bryant-Anderson was pronounced dead at 7:25am Saturday morning following a single vehicle crash on the ramp from westbound I-80 to Briggs Street. His passenger, 26 year old Anthony Burnett also from Chicago is critically injured.