I-80 Remains Closed For Fatal Crash Near Larkin Avenue

A fatal crash along I-80 eastbound near Larkin Avenue this morning has the highway shut down. Illinois State Police are investigating. Just after 6 a.m. two FedEx trucks were pulled off onto the right shoulder. One FedEx truck had broken down and the other was there to help. Another tractor trailer hit the FedEx truck and all three cabs of the semi’s were engulfed in flames. The driver of one of the FedEx trucks was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. All eastbound lanes of I-80 are shut down for at least another hour. Traffic is being rerouted from eastbound I-80 onto I-55 and Houbolt Road.