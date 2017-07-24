Tragic Car Accident Leaves Mother and 1 Year old Dead

A mother and her 1-year old son are killed following a crash in Beecher on Monday morning. Twenty-nine year old Lindsey Schmidt along with her 3 sons were traveling to Bible study when a 2002 Chevy pickup failed to stop at Corning Road and Yates Avenue.

The other sons ages 4 and 6 were transported to Comer Hospital in Chicago. Their father is with them. Sgt. Kyle Lakomiak, from the Will County Sheriff’s Department says in all his 15 years this is “probably one of the worst crashes” he’s ever seen.

The pickup truck struck the mother’s Subaru so hard, both ended up in a field. She did not have a stop sign. The driver of the pick-up is a 25 year old Manteno man who told police he was traveling at rate of 55 miles per hour as per his cruise control. He’s being treated to his injuries at a hospital.

This is not the first tragedy for Lindsey Schmidt. It was 12 years ago that her brother was killed in a car crash in Beecher.