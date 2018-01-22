Fatal Crash Kills Plainfield Man, Another Charged With DUI

A four car crash on I-55 near Joliet Road takes the life of a Plainfield man and a survivor is charged with DUI. Illinois State Police responded to the crash on I-55 southbound south of I-355 at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday, January 20th. According to the preliminary investigation, a cash involved four passenger vehicles resulted in the death of one of the drivers. Thirty-one year old Carlos Ortiz Jr. from Plainfield succumbed to his injuries resulting from the crash.

The driver of another vehicle, 36 year old Brian Larson also of Plainfield was transported to Amita Bolingbrook hospital for injuries he sustained. He was later charged with Driving Under the Influence. There were no other injuries reported. There were 5 passengers involved in the crash but their names are not being released. The vehicles involved including a 2006, Toyota Sienna, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse and 2013 Toyota Camry. The fourth vehicle is unknown as they left the scene of the crash.