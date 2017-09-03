Fatal Motorcycle Crash Along I-80 Near I-55 Saturday Afternoon

Illinois State Police Troopers responded to a crash on Saturday September 2, 2017 at approximately 1:45 pm. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling on I-80 Eastbound just east of I-55 when it lost control for unknown reasons and drove off into the center median striking the concrete median wall. The driver is identified as 51-year-old Kevin Smith from Chenoa, IL. He was ejected from his motorcycle and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at Presence St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet, IL. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.