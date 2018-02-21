Fatality Discovered In A Submerged Vehicle In Will County

A 52-year-old Bourbonnais woman was found dead Tuesday morning in a submerged vehicle in south suburban Peotone.

According to the Peotone Fire Protection District, Stephanie Miller apparently lost control of her car as she was driving to work. Miller’s vehicle, a 2007 White Toyota Yaris, rolled over along southbound Illinois Route 45 south of Barr Road and into a rain-filled ditch. The car was discovered at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters had earlier responded to several other vehicles in the same general flooded area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.