Father Of Sema’j Crosby Tells WJOL, “Someone Does Know” What Happened to His Daughter

The father of Sema’j Crosby says “someone does know” and is “covering it up.” James Crosby spoke exclusively to the Scott Slocum show and says he “just wants to know what happened to his daughter.” The 17-month old was found dead in her home in the 300 block of Louis Street in Joliet Township last April. At the time of Sema’j’s death, he was incarcerated at the Will County Detention Center and says he was not aware of the condition of the home where his daughter lived. Crosby says he didn’t know about the squatters living at the home and the condition of the house. The home was deemed uninhabitable by the Will County Land Use Department after Sema’j’s death. The home was burned down following the funeral for Sema’j.

Crosby is hoping one of the four women in the home at the time of Sema’j’s death will come forward with information. Crosby sees his 8-year old son once a month, he is in the care of DCFS. He also has a one-year old daughter. Crosby is currently in drug rehabilitation.