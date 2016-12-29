Father Sues UPS In A Reserve Crash Case In Shorewood

The father of a deceased woman who pleaded guilty to crashing into the back of a parked UPS truck is now suing United Parcel Service in Will County Court. Johanna Burchardt collided with a parked UPS truck on Route 59 in Shorewood in December of 2014. In May of 2015, Johanna Burchardt pleaded guilty to failure to reduce speed under advisement of her attorney, Johanna passed away in October 2015 at the age of 23. John Burchardt, the father of Johanna claims the UPS truck was illegally parked and was very dirty and difficult to see.