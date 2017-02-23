FBI & State Police Search Joliet Home Related to Missing Persons Case from 1990

WJOL News has learned that the FBI and Illinois State Police are in the process of digging up a concrete slab in a basement of a house located in Joliet. The dig is currently taking place at a home located at 100 S. Margaret Street. WJOL has also learned that dig is being conducted in relation to the missing person’s case of Robin Abrams. Abrams was a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy that went missing in 1990. The current residence of the home are being temporarily relocated until the search of the premises is complete.